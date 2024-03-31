STATE HOUSE SCHOOLS NAKACHINDA

CLAYSON HAMASAKA SCHOOLS NAKACHINDA

31st March 2024

It is indeed irresponsible for Raphael Nakachinda to suggest that Republican President Hakainde Hichilema is on holiday. Nakachinda, who claims to come from a culture deeply rooted in agriculture, should know better. His assertion ignores the fact that visiting a farm is not akin to leisure activities like playing snooker or nsolo.

President Hichilema’s trip to his farm is for the purpose of furthering work that contributes to national economic productivity. Generally, farms are not destinations for holidays; they are places where one engages in physical labor to generate livelihoods.

However, we understand Nakachinda’s perspective might be shaped by his experiences with what were considered presidential holidays in the past: lavish excursions involving wining and dining in national parks and foreign capitals, accompanied by individuals of dubious reputation, all funded with public money borrowed by the country.

Nakachinda and his UKWA should recognize that the country has shifted towards more responsible behavior. The focus is no longer on endless partying but on continuous hard work aimed at achieving economic recovery.

While President Hichilema promotes domestic tourism, he also advocates for responsible living among the citizens, especially during this period of crisis marked by drought-induced food and energy insecurity, and an economy weakened by the previous administration’s frivolity.

Unlike indulging in leisure activities such as drinking expensive whiskey, President Hichilema prefers to spend productive hours on his farms. Although there will be time for holidays, now is not the moment for leisure but for hard work.

Observing neighboring countries like Botswana, where cities nearly empty during holidays or weekends as citizens engage in farming and other productive activities, serves as a model. No one criticizes them for retreating to their farms; in fact, Botswana’s progress is attributed to such hard work.

To become a successful nation, we need to shift our work ethic, and unfortunately, individuals like Nakachinda are not suitable role models for this change.

By Clayson Hamasaka

Chief Communications Specialist

State House