STATE HOUSE SCHOOLS NAKACHINDA

CLAYSON HAMASAKA SCHOOLS NAKACHINDA
31st March 2024
It is indeed irresponsible for Raphael Nakachinda to suggest that Republican President Hakainde Hichilema is on holiday. Nakachinda, who claims to come from a culture deeply rooted in agriculture, should know better. His assertion ignores the fact that visiting a farm is not akin to leisure activities like playing snooker or nsolo.
President Hichilema’s trip to his farm is for the purpose of furthering work that contributes to national economic productivity. Generally, farms are not destinations for holidays; they are places where one engages in physical labor to generate livelihoods.
However, we understand Nakachinda’s perspective might be shaped by his experiences with what were considered presidential holidays in the past: lavish excursions involving wining and dining in national parks and foreign capitals, accompanied by individuals of dubious reputation, all funded with public money borrowed by the country.
Nakachinda and his UKWA should recognize that the country has shifted towards more responsible behavior. The focus is no longer on endless partying but on continuous hard work aimed at achieving economic recovery.
While President Hichilema promotes domestic tourism, he also advocates for responsible living among the citizens, especially during this period of crisis marked by drought-induced food and energy insecurity, and an economy weakened by the previous administration’s frivolity.
Unlike indulging in leisure activities such as drinking expensive whiskey, President Hichilema prefers to spend productive hours on his farms. Although there will be time for holidays, now is not the moment for leisure but for hard work.
Observing neighboring countries like Botswana, where cities nearly empty during holidays or weekends as citizens engage in farming and other productive activities, serves as a model. No one criticizes them for retreating to their farms; in fact, Botswana’s progress is attributed to such hard work.
To become a successful nation, we need to shift our work ethic, and unfortunately, individuals like Nakachinda are not suitable role models for this change.
By Clayson Hamasaka
Chief Communications Specialist
State House
Nakachindya, we bangs, never has he ever talked sense. Bushilu bwekabweka.
Ibange.
What a lumpen he is, just keep that mouth shut if there’s nothing to say. Do you think Zambians have time to listen to your baseless statements?
Good write up, some people need to know and need to be told that development does not come from government but from the people, the citizens themselves. Botswana is a good example, if you go to Gaborone on a weekend especially a long weekend like this one, you will find the whole city virtually empty, almost everyone has gone to the village where they work on their farms and produce their own food. No one will just sit idle waiting for cheap mealie meal like it is here. Mu Zambia katwishi nga ni Kaunda nangu ma politics, abengi bali batumpika sana. If you look at the same Botswana, the country is a semi desert just like the desert country of Namibia, but in terms of productivity, Botswana is very productive especially in the area of agriculture. Ifwe tulapoka ama fisp but production almost nil, no one even accounts for it. It’s high time we changed our mind set and start producing our food instead of just producing children. Ati HH promised us mealie meal at k50, but did he say that you should stop producing your own? Kutumpa uko.