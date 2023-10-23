Statement By Chief Government Spokesperson On The Passing Of Former Speaker Of The National Assembly Mr. Amusaa Mwanamwambwa

STATEMENT BY THE ACTING MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON HON. MAKOZO CHIKOTA, MP ON THE PASSING OF FORMER SPEAKER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY, MR. AMUSAA MWANAMWAMBWA

Government wishes to express deep-felt grief and sorrow on the death of Former Speaker of the National Assembly Mr. Amusaa Mwanamwambwa who died yesterday, Saturday, 21st October, 2023 at Forest Park hospital in Lusaka after an illness, at the age of 83.

The nation has lost a distinguished leader who served with honour and dignity.

He contributed immensely in entrenching Zambia’s democracy after the country returned from one party to multi-party democracy.

Prior to becoming Speaker, the late Mr. Mwanamwambwa served the nation in a number of ministerial positions as well as Member of Parliament during which he provided exceptional leadership.

The reforms that Parliament has undergone over the years and its continued role in the growth of the country’s democracy, cannot be divorced from the important role that the late Mwanamwambwa provided for over a decade that he served as speaker.

His dedication, wisdom, and steadfast commitment to the principles of democracy remains a source of inspiration to the nation in deepening our democracy and development.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Mwanamwambwa’s family in this sorrowful time.

Hon. Makozo Chikota, MP

ACTING MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND MEDIA AND CHIEF GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

22nd October, 2023