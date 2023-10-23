STATEMENT BY MDC ON THE OCCASION OF ZAMBIA’S 59TH INDEPENDENCE COMMEMORATION

Lusaka – 23rd October, 2023.

The Movement for Democratic Change MDC leadership and structures join the rest of Zambians in commemorating 59 years of Independence from colonial rule.

Over the years, we have made strides as a country in our political dispensation from colonialism into a one party state and now multi-partism anchored on respect for democratic tenets, an achievement not so many countries have scored.

Zambia’s 59th Independence commemoration under the theme “Accelerating National Development Through Equitable Distribution of Resources” is timely given the recent developments after the change of government in 2021.

As a political party, we want to commend government for actualizing decentralization through among other avenues, increase in the distribution of the Constituency Development Fund CDF and devolving some of the functions of government to local level.

Through these interventions, there is an increased distribution of resources to the grassroot and development expedited unlike the times that we had resources centrally managed. This distribution of resources to local level speaks greatly to this year’s independence theme.

Despite the decentralization of government’s resource envelope to local levels, we want to urge authorities in government to put stringent stop gap measures of any revenue leakages because where there is human interaction, there will always be individuals with dubious intentions to dupe the system.

Sealing all revenue leakage loopholes will be instrumental in our quest to accelerate national development in view of the equitable distribution of resources as already demonstrated by government.

We also want to urge Zambians to reflect on the 1964 independence struggle by our forefathers and freedom fighters and hold hands together to preserve this great opportunity of peace and development realized in Zambia.

As a country, we need to uphold our founding President, Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s motto of ‘One Zambia One Nation.’

At the moment, there is some level of despondency as a result of tribalism championed by a few elements who do not mean well to the country’s unity. It is our strong standing as a party that all Zambians must have a feeling of belonging to the country without being intimidated based on tribal or political lines. Unity and prosperity must remain key even as we commemorate 59 years of independence.

We therefore, wish every peace loving Zambian a happy independence and call on more people to join in our country’s political dispensation in order to have diverse voices of reason.

Issued by;

Ambassador Joyce Musenge

Acting Secretary General

Movement for Democratic Change MDC