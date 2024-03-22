STOP TAKING ZAMBIANS FOR GRANTED, FIND SOLUTIONS – CHIEF CHIPEPO

CHIEF Chipepo of the Tonga speaking people of Gwembe, Siavonga and Chirundu Districts, has challenged politicians in the country to stop taking citizens for granted and focus on finding solutions problems the nation is faced with.

In an interview with Byta FM Zambia News, Chipepo notes with sadness that both ruling and opposition political figures have similar tendencies which only focus on elections and not diligent service.

The Traditional Leader adds that it is very disheartening seeing Members of Parliament playing politics in their deliberations at the expense of finding solutions to challenges communities are facing, such as hunger.

Meanwhile, Chipepo says chiefdom officials are undertaking a survey in all villages to determine the extent of hunger in the area in light of a failed rainy season.

And Political Scientist, Henry Simfukwe, is of the view that most politicians in Zambia need an orientation on how to conduct themselves.

Simfukwe accuses some political personalities of joining active politics with wrong intentions of self-enrichment.

