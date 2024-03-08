Stop This Regional Imingalato Forthwith Of Politically Silencing Other Tribes Using The Police- Umodzi Kum’mawa

STOP THIS REGIONAL IMINGALATO FORTHWITH OF POLITICALLY SILENCING OTHER TRIBES USING THE POLICE

The KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION-KDC strongly condemns the ethnic political harassment, victimization and oppression of non Zambezi ethnic groups using law enforcement agencies by the UPND Government.

Last week, we condemned planned schemes of harassment targeting to arrest the Former President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and maliciously charge him for attempted coup or treason.

This week, we are greeted with a police call out for Dr. Lungu’s former political advisor, Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba where he is expected at Force Headquarters at 09:00 on Wednesday. We equally hear rumors that Chilufya Tayali is on the most wanted list and so forth.

This is very sad and unfortunate that Easterners seem to have been prioritized for political persecutions and harassment by this government.

We condemn and denounce this development and demand that the UPND government stop this divisive politics.

As KDC, we firmly believe that this is a clear ethnic political scheme aimed at targeting people from regions outside the Zambezi regions such as Northern, Eastern, Luapula and Muchinga Provinces.

We have observed that law enforcement agencies are biased or compromised in the manner they are handling complaints among citizens as they have the “US” versus “THEM” list. Our people from Eastern province seem to belong to the “THEM” list.

As a pressure group, we have further discovered that, Systematically and consistently, there is no known high UPND official or high profiled citizens from the Zambezi region such as Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa or Mr. Mark Simuwe who are being summoned for their divisive, hostile and dangerous political publications, articles, audios and videos while anyone from Eastern or Northern provinces who speak contrary views are cowed out and silenced using police summons and arrests.

In fact, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, who not only issued regional and tribal sentiments but also offered a bribe to a journalist has never been fired or summoned by any law enforcement agency. It is clear that Hon. Mweetwa or Mark Simuwe belong to the “US” list.

As KDC, we are fade up and disheartened that a significant number of individuals currently involved in court cases and police investigations hail from either the Eastern or Northern regions, namely Luapula, Muchinga, and Northern.

Recent incidents involving former Head of State,

We cannot ignore the fact that individuals from Eastern and Northern regions, including the likes of Kampyongos, Sean Tembos, Mundubiles, Munir Zulus, and many others, are either currently facing court proceedings, ongoing investigations, or are released on police bond or bail.

This unjust Imingalato must cease immediately.

The KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION-KDC also known as UMODZI KUM’MAWA demands an end to this politically motivated harassment of individuals based on their regional background. We call on the law enforcement agencies to act with fairness, integrity, and without bias. Upholding the principles of justice and equality is essential for a democratic society, and every Zambian citizen deserves the right to a fair and impartial legal process. We believe in One Zambia, One Nation.

Issued for and on behalf of KUM’MAWA DEVELOPMENT COALITION-KDC also known as UMODZI KUM’MAWA.

Chanoda Ngwira F

SPOKESPERSON