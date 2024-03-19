STOP WASTING OUR TIME …talking about things Mr Hichilema himself is failing to do, says Kalaba

By Rhoda Nthara

CITIZENS First president Harry Kalaba says President Hakainde Hichilema must lead by example.

Kalaba said he who goes to equity must go with clean hands.

He noted that none of President Hichilema’s predecessors have travelled like he has done under three years in power.

“If there’s any person in that cabinet room who should not talk about travelling it is Mr Hakainde Hichilema because Mr Hakainde Hichilema has scored almost 70 trips in the last three years of his governance. None of his ministers has travelled like that. He is the only one that has travelled like that. None of his predecessors in that office has travelled like that,” Kalaba noted. “So when he is talking about austerity measures, when he said tipeleke ndalama ku chipatela (we take the money to hospitals), he his not serious. He is being very hypocritical. And we should call him for what he is, for who he is. He should stop playing games with Zambian people.”

He told The Mast, in an interview, that President Hichilema has not restrained himself from travelling.

“He has not restrained himself from using government machinery even when he is going for a private funeral. He chooses to take the entire Zambia Air Force, the entire army commands, the entire, everybody travels to go with him in a trip. That’s not how it works. The President can choose to even go for a funeral with a lean of politicians but he doesn’t’ do that. So what is he stopping the Minister of Defence [Ambrose Lufuma] or Minister of Energy [Peter Kapala] or whoever, what is he stopping them for because they don’t move as much as he moves?” asked Kalaba. “So President Hakainde Hichilema should stop wasting our time and should stop talking about things he himself is not doing. He should lead by example, not just talking then he wants others to do what he himself is failing to do. We won’t accept that.”