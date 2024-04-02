STUDENTS ARE BEING HIT BY MOTOR VEHICLES BECAUSE OF WATCHING TV FROM KALUNDU

University of Zambia students have bemoaned traffic accidents were students are being hit by motor vehicles because they cross to Kalundu to watch football. Recently we have lost many students because of walking across to Kalundu.

The students also stated that many students feel lazy to use the walk-over bridge and choose to run across the busy Great East Road.

In the past there used to be TVs in the common room but none work or are not connected to decoders.

They appealed to former UNZA students to help in such cases.

“Our ablution blocks rarely work and we have to go to East Park to use the toilets. Life is hard and we wonder why UNZA authorities, who receive hundreds of thousand of dollars over land leased to East Park and Filling Station cannot resolve some of these issues. They just understand VIVA (riots).” some students said.