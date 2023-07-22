Super Eagle Legend Kanu Nwankwo Turns Bus Conductor

Super Eagle Legend Turns Bus Conductor

The image below, which shows the powerful Kanu Nwankwo acting as a conductor by a bus door, is quite evident.

But Papillo, as he is affectionately known, was merely performing his job as a bus conductor as he drove his Football Academy students to their field.

His academy is located in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria, where this incident occurred.

In a video the legend released on his TikTok account, he is seen doing the duties of a bus conductor as he takes his Football Academy players to their field of play.

Numerous future football stars call Kanu’s Paiplo Academy home. Simply put, Owerri’s male academy students are making a tremendous impact.

A big shout-out to Papilo for the fun with the kids, for the academy he erected to help the poor, for his heart Foundation, and for his impeccable services to Nigeria.

As he continues to fly high, we wish the legend untainted good health and more good Life

-Emma-bishop Iheanyichukwu