SUSPENSION OF JUDGES ERODES SECURITY OF TENURE

Citizens First President Harry Kalaba says the suspension of Lusaka High Court Judge Timothy Katenekwa by President Hakainde Hichilema is in bad taste especially that he was handling the case involving the PF leadership wrangles.

President Hichilema acting on recommendations in the report presented to him by the judicial Complaints Commission suspended Judge Timothy Katenekwa from the office of the judge of the high court of Zambia with immediate effect.

But Mr. Kalaba says it is worrying that the judiciary has not been spared from partisan politics.

He says there is need for the judiciary to be independent to avoid questionable suspensions of Judges.