SUSPENSION OF MABILIMA MP FROM NATIONAL ASSEMBLY CRITICIZED

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Political Analyst Alex Ng’oma has criticized the suspension of patriotic front mambilima Member of Parliament Jean Chisenga from the national assembly for 30 days for calling President Hakainde Hichilema a liar.

Ms Chisengas suspension follows a complaint by Muchinga Member of Parliament Emmanuel Banda against Ms Chisenga for her conduct on Friday 15th march 2024 in which he alleged that while the president was leaving the house after his address to parliament on national values and principles, Ms Chisenga was heard telling the president that his lies are too much.

But Dr. Ngoma tells Phoenix News that Zambia is a democracy and it is crucial for the government to respect democratic principles and not curtail freedom of speech.

He further explains that while in opposition, President Hakainde Hichilema made certain promises to citizens which he has allegedly failed to honor up to today thereby justifying Ms. Chisenga’s observation.

Dr. Ngoma has charged that it is unfair to punish Ms Chisenga for speaking the truth, adding that her remarks are a reminder to the president about the promises he has failed to fulfill.

PHOENIX NEWS