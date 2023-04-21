Talent got me some very good money contracts and beautiful women but unfortunately my character let me down badly- Clifford Mulenga

Talent vs Character

Talent got me to some very nice and beautiful places. Talent got me a CAF award in 2007, the envy of many. Talent got me some very good money contracts and beautiful women but unfortunately my character let me down badly. I failed to combine my talent and character and this is one of my biggest lessons in life. I failed to be consistent.

Patson Daka 2017 CAF AWARD WINNER and a legion of some of our current football stars, Fashion Sakala, Lameck Banda, Klings Kangwa etc have managed well their talents and characters. I hope for them they never lose their good characters even in moments of criticism.

To the young ones out there, being multi talented is not easy especially when the world is at your feet but good character and consistency will keep you at the top.

Sometimes even the very people around you can destroy your career. Focus on your passion. Respect everyone and be humble.

Guard your talents and character and you will stay winning.