Tampered Records of the Patriotic Front

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;

As reported yesterday, Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dickson Matembo and Acting Chief Registrar Mariah Mulenga have completed illegally amending the records of Office Bearers of the Patriotic Front.

These illegalities are all in vain and the perpetrators will be held accountable, the records will be challenged and will finally bear the true reflection of the Patriotic Front Constitution.

Relentless attempts to steal, kill and destroy the Patriotic Front and hand it to a UPND stooge will be FOUGHT and will not succeed.