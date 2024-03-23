Tanzania’s Vice-President threatens to resign over water shortage

Tanzania’s Vice-President Philip Mpango has threatened to resign over a prolonged water shortage affecting residents from the northern Mwanga district.

Mr Mpango on Thursday accused contractors working on a major project aimed at supplying water in the region of taking too long time to complete it.

The project worth over $100,000 (£79,000) was started close to 20 years ago, according to Mr Mpango.

“If this project will not be providing water [to the locals] by June, I will step down. I don’t know what will be the fate of the local administrator and his juniors if I resign,” Mr Mpango said.

“I cannot come here again and tell citizens to wait further for this water, water is life,” he added.

According to government officials accompanying Mr Mpango to Mwanga on Thursday, the project is nearly 90% complete.