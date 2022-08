BATTLING ACC: Tasila Fights ACC In Court

Chawama lawmaker Tasila Mwansa Lungu writes …

TEAM MWANSA!❤️😘🤗

Quick visit to the High Court this morning…

Challenging the restriction notice placed on our home by ACC. Hopefully it will be resolved soon.

Back to Chawama now, need to see what is happening in our markets with our women.

Thanks everyone for your support, love you guys!

Tasila Lungu Mwansa