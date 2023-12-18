TASKFORCE ON ILLEGAL FUEL VENDING ARRESTS 22 AND SEIZES 10,050 LITRES ILLEGAL FUEL

By Patricia Male

The taskforce on illegal fuel vending comprising law enforcement agencies and security wings facilitated by the Energy Regulation Board -ERB- and led by the Drug Enforcement Commission has apprehended 22 people for offences related to illegal fuel dealings.

This was after the taskforce carried out raids on suspected illegal fuel vending spots in and around Lusaka, were about 10,050 litres of fuel worth about K300,000 and 6 pumps were seized.

In a joint statement issued by the ERB and Drug Enforcement Commission, the operation is a continued quest to curb the rampant illegal fuel vending across the country.

The taskforce says all apprehended suspects are currently detained in police custody, awaiting formal charges.

The taskforce has since pledged to remain resolute and committed to eradicating illegal fuel vending in the country and has warned those engaging in illegal fuel vending to desist from the vice or face the long arm of the law.

PHOENIX NEWS