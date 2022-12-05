BREAKING NEWS: TAYALI WAS OWING TUTWA K500,000 IN LEGAL FEES

By Rick Nchito

Information reaching our newsroom indicate that Chilufya Tayali is owning the late Tutwa Ngulube K500,000 in legal fees.

Sources at Tutwa S. Ngulube and Company have revealed that Tayali is owing the legal firm K500,000 for all the cases the late Tutwa was representing him in court.

Editor’s note: we urge Chilufya Tayali to atleast for once sober up and settle this debt as soon as possible. Tayali shouldn’t take the death of Tutwa Ngulube as a relief. And haven’t you wondered why he has appointed himself as the chief mourner.

