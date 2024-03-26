Technocrats to run Sudan until elections – official

Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council member Gen Ibrahim Jabir Ibrahim has said that the military would form “a technocratic government” to run the affairs of the country until elections are held.

While addressing military officers and other officials in the eastern city of Gedaref on Monday, Gen Ibrahim said there would be a non-political transitional period in the country, state-owned Sudan News Agency (Suna) reported.

He said the “technocratic government will manage the affairs of the Sudanese people and prepare for elections”.

“The armed forces will not enter any agreement with politicians.”

Gen Ibrahim’s remarks came days after another Sovereign Council member, Lt Gen Yasir al-Atta, said the army would not cede power to civilian groups until after elections are held in the country.

But Gen Atta also urged pro-army activist groups to form a government to run the country in a move that would have excluded the former civilian coalition the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), which shared power with the army before the October 2021 coup.

The army accuses FFC of backing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces but the group denies the allegation.