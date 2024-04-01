Teenager kills his 14-year-old friend over phone, dumps body inside septic tank 

The Niger State Police Command has arrested one Yakubu Tanko, 19, for the murder of his 14-year-old friend, Sikiru Tajudeen, in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, March 30, 2024, said the body of the minor was recovered from a septic tank in the community after he was declared missing.

According to the PPRO, the suspect hit the deceased with a stick, killing him instantly and then hid the corpse in a sack in the kitchen.

Tanko returned with a borrowed wheelbarrow, evacuated the corpse and dumped it in a nearby septic tank, in an attempt to cover the crime.

Upon arrest and interrogation, he confessed to the crime, claiming that he had no reason for his actions, but the deceased had given him a phone to charge for him.

“On 20/03/2024 at about 1900hrs, Police operatives attached to Bosso Div arrested one Yakubu Tanko 19yrs of Tudun-fulani area of Minna for a suspected culpable homicide of one Sikiru Tajudeen 14yrs of the same area,” the statement read.

“On the same date at about 0700hrs, the deceased was reported missing at Bosso Div, that on 19/03/2024 at about 2130hrs, the deceased was not seen at home, but his school uniform trouser, a stick and a stone were found with suspected blood stains in his room.

“Later around 1830hrs of 20/03/2024, information received from the community indicated that a strange odour was being perceived from a septic tank within the community, and after a proper check with the Police, a tied sack was found in the tank, evacuated and discovered the lifeless body of Sikiru Tajudeen.

“Further findings from the community pointed to Yakubu Tanko and he was immediately arrested. During interrogation, he confessed to the homicide of the deceased who was his friend.

“He stated that on 19/03/2024 at about 1400hrs, he met Sikiru in the room sleeping and he picked a stick from the kitchen, which he used to hit the deceased on the head. He said blood gushed out and he left the scene immediately, but returned after two hours.

“He narrated further that he hid the corpse in a sack and kept it in the kitchen till around 2000hrs, when he returned with a borrowed wheelbarrow, evacuated the corpse alone and dumped it in a nearby septic tank, in an attempt to cover the crime.

“He claimed that he had no reason for his actions, but he said Sikiru gave him a phone to charge for him, and that he personally conceived the idea and executed it. However, the suspect has been transferred to SCID for further investigation.”