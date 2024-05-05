Ten Differences and Similarities Between Drake and Tupac

The Tupac Shakur estate has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Drake, demanding the removal of his Kendrick Lamar diss track, “Taylor Made Freestyle,” due to its alleged use of unauthorized AI-generated versions of Tupac’s and Snoop Dogg’s voices.

According to the letter penned by lawyer Howard King and obtained by World Music Views, the estate considers the utilization of AI Tupac’s voice as a blatant infringement on Tupac’s publicity rights and the estate’s legal rights. Stating,“The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality. Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time.”

Additionally, the estate said they “would have never given its approval” to use an AI Tupac voice, and said if Drake did not take down “Taylor Made Freestyle” within 24 hours, it would take legal action.

King emphasized that the estate would never have consented to the use of AI Tupac’s voice and warned of legal action if Drake failed to remove the track within 24 hours.

Despite “Taylor Made Freestyle” being unofficially released solely on social media, King highlighted its substantial online presence, with over a million streams and coverage in national press and entertainment publications. He also criticized the song for misusing Tupac’s voice against Kendrick Lamar, a friend of the estate who has consistently respected Tupac’s legacy.

The potential escalation of the cease-and-desist into a lawsuit could test the boundaries of AI and voice cloning legality. King’s letter touches on the copyright concerns surrounding AI, suggesting that Tupac’s intellectual property may have been used without proper authorization in the creation of the AI voice.

Moreover, King raised concerns about potential violations of publicity rights laws in California, arguing that the use of AI Tupac in “Taylor Made” could create a false impression of endorsement from the estate. He pointed out Drake’s own efforts to protect his likeness, including previous legal actions against unauthorized uses of his image and AI-generated impersonations

Ofnote, both artist’s music are owned under the Universal Music Group umbrella but here are ten difference between Tupac and Drake:

Similarities:

Lyrical Depth: Both Tupac and Drake are known for their emotionally charged lyrics that often delve into personal experiences and societal issues. Impact on Culture: Both artists have had a significant impact on hip-hop culture and music in general, influencing subsequent generations of artists. Versatility: They both demonstrate versatility in their music, seamlessly transitioning between various styles such as rap, R&B, and pop. Commercial Success: Tupac and Drake have achieved immense commercial success, with numerous chart-topping hits and multi-platinum albums. Charismatic Persona: They both possess a charismatic persona that resonates with fans, whether through Tupac’s rebellious spirit or Drake’s introspective charm. Acting Careers: Both Tupac and Drake have dabbled in acting, with Tupac appearing in several films and Drake starring in the television series “Degrassi: The Next Generation” before pursuing music full-time. Influence Beyond Music: Beyond their music careers, both artists have made an impact in other areas, with Tupac being involved in activism and Drake in entrepreneurship. Collaborations: They have collaborated with a wide range of artists across different genres, showcasing their ability to work with diverse talents. Controversial Figures: Both Tupac and Drake have been surrounded by controversy throughout their careers, whether it be related to their personal lives, legal issues, or feuds within the music industry. Enduring Legacy: Their legacies continue to endure long after their respective primes, with their music still being celebrated and analyzed by fans and scholars alike.

Differences: