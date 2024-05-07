Ten Hag refutes Mourinho’s assertion that he has more backing at club than he did

Erik ten Hag responded to remarks made by Jose Mourinho regarding the level of support he receives at Manchester United compared to Mourinho’s tenure at the club.

Mourinho implied that Ten Hag has been afforded more backing in the transfer market than he had during his 2½ years at Old Trafford.

In rebuttal, Ten Hag countered by asserting that Mourinho is the sole manager in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era to have received the players they desired.

“Apart from Mourinho, the manager didn’t get the players they wanted, and that is what you need,” Ten Hag said in an interview with ESPN Brasil.

“I am confident we will achieve our goals, but it is a tough competition. It is not a two-horse race anymore.

“There are seven, eight [teams in the Premier League] who all go for the title, who all have very good squads. So if you want to go to the title, you have to construct that squad.”

At 54, Ten Hag’s future at United is uncertain after a lacklustre second season in charge. While he still has a year left on his contract, new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not provided any formal assurances regarding his continuation as manager beyond the summer.

The former Ajax manager has previously attempted to secure signings like Frenkie de Jong and Harry Kane. However, he believes the club’s focus on recruiting younger players like Rasmus Højlund warrants patience as he works to improve results.

“You need outstanding players,” Ten Hag said. “Otherwise, you are in a process and you have to be patient. That is where we are now. We went for players who have high potential, and we have to develop them, as individuals and as a team. But you need patience with the process.”