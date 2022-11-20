TENANT LEASES HOUSE TO ANOTHER PERSON

THE Livingstone Local Court A1 has heard how a 35-year-old man moved out of a house he rented and leased it to another person who paid him K3,000 without the knowledge of his landlord.

This came to light when Mukamba, 61, of MA 141, sued Sikeba, of MA 49 in Maramba Township, demanding that the latter should pay him the K3,000 he got from another occupant for rentals.

According to Mukamba, his former tenant Sikeba failed to pay rent and water bills amounting to K3,000.Mukamba said he was the landlord of house number

MA77 in Maramba Township where Sikeba put in another person when he moved out and collected the money.

Mukamba was demanding payment of K3,000 from Sikeba.