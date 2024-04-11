Tendai Biti resignation exposes rifts, raises doubts about future of CCC

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is facing fresh turmoil after Tendai Biti, a prominent former MP and co-vice-president, announced a surprise departure.

Biti cited a need for a break from active politics and a desire to explore “other spaces” to fight for democratic change.

This move comes just weeks after party leader Welshman Ncube expressed confidence in uniting the opposition. Biti’s resignation, however, throws that strategy into question and exposes deep rifts within the CCC.

Biti’s decision follows a period of public backlash after the party announced a rotational leadership structure with Ncube, Biti, and Lynette Karenyi Kore at the helm. Many viewed this as a betrayal of the party’s original vision under Nelson Chamisa, who left the CCC earlier

Speaking on HSTV’s #FreeTalk show, Biti maintains that he was unaware of any such agreement and emphasises his continued commitment to democratic change in Zimbabwe.

He plans to focus on legal work, writing, and citizen activism while taking a break from formal political structures.

“As an individual, I occupy spaces, I am a lawyer, I am doing what I have been doing in the courts, with my strategic litigation.

“I am busy writing, I think we are going to produce a book before the end of the year on unpacking liberation movements and so forth.

“But as an individual I am also entitled to rest, to have a sabbatical and so forth. So I am in that mode of complete, I don’t want to say isolation, complete time out if you like, but I still remain driven, by the fact that we must have democratic change in Zimbabwe,” Biti said.

Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono claims Biti is likely to leave the country. He added that his departure from opposition politics “marks a sad day”.

“Zimbabwe’s former Finance Minister and opposition leader, Tendai Biti, has taken a break from politics.

“Tendai Biti who has been offered job opportunities and fellowships with international financial institutions is likely to leave Zimbabwe anytime soon after accepting a fellowship in the United States.

“His departure marks a sad day in opposition politics as he was one of the bright sparks and intellectual politicians in Zimbabwe’s opposition movement,” Chin’ono said.

Biti’s departure is a blow to the CCC’s already fragile unity. Another faction within the party, led by Promise Mkwananzi, sees Biti’s move as vindication of their claims that the CCC cannot function without Chamisa’s leadership.

“This move if you are correct, my brother, goes on to show that the CCC had only one legitimate leader who was Nelson Chamisa, any attempt to masquerade as the leader of the alternative will fail as has been demonstrated by Welshman Ncube.

“Nobody can dispute that Chamisa was the legitimate leader of the CCC and recent developments vindicate us,” Mkwananzi said.

With Zimbabwe’s next general election expected in 2028, the opposition faces a critical juncture. Biti’s resignation is likely to weaken the CCC and raise questions about the party’s ability to mount a serious challenge to the ruling Zanu PF.

Chamisa however is reportedly working on launching his own movement, although the structure and form it will take has not been made clear yet.

Recently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa laughed off the internal power fights in the CCC, saying he “enjoys” their squabbles.

“If my opponents are fighting, I enjoy it. Why would I bother to say I want a strong opposition so that they can challenge me? It is good to have opposition, our laws allow opposition.

“This is why opposition parties are here. They have their internal conflicts, and internal difficulties again it is legitimate to them. They must resolve their problems. They can not expect Zanu PF to go and intervene,” said Mnangagwa.