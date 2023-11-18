Tens of thousands of Bembas and Easterners voted for Hichilema- Sishuwa Sishuwa

Sishuwa Sishuwa writes on Twitter
When the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops spoke out in defence of Hichilema while he was in opposition (see the links below for examples of evidence) and raised several governance concerns against Edgar Lungu’s administration, their ethnic or regional identity did not matter.
Today, when the same Bishops do what they did under Lungu and successive administrations before Hichilema’s, they are seen and, in some instances, denounced as Bembas or Easterners? Argh! My Lozi and Tonga clansmen, with particular reference to those on this platform, should tame their excitement. I mention them because they (plus a few people from Northwestern Province) are the biggest culprits on this issue.
I am not saying it is wrong for them to be excited for having “one of our own” in power, if it is a big deal for you, and to defend him on nearly everything to the point of zealotry. Our democracy provides for this zealotry. I am saying they should carefully manage their excitement.
In their zealotry, some are spreading lies that the Catholic Bishops were quiet under the Lungu presidency. In fact, the same Bishops issued countless statements between 2015 and 2021 on different subjects such as Bill10, political violence, the need for free and fair elections, the obstruction of opposition political parties, the declining economy, among other issues.
Also, this idea that any Bemba or Easterner who criticises Hichilema’s leadership actions is, by default, a PF supporter is outrightly insane and must stop. Tens of thousands of Bembas and Easterners voted for Hichilema. Like anybody else, these have the right to hold him and his administration to account without being labelled as PF supporters.
My Lozi and Tonga clansmen, please settle down!
