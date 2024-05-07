TERMINATION OF EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS FOR OVER 300 WORKERS AT KCM WORRIES CITIZENS FIRST

….urges HH to address the issues at KCM the way he did at Mopani

Kitwe…. Tuesday May 7, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

The opposition Citizens First has expressed concern over the termination of employment contract for over 300 employees from Master Mine Service Zambia Limited, a contracting firm at Konkola Copper Mines Plc.

The National Union of Miners and Allied Workers (NUMAW) has disclosed that 306 employees from Master Mine Service Zambia Ltd, a contracting firm at KCM doing dewatering have had their contracts terminated.

CF National Chairlady Faith Munthali says this is worrying considering the fact that not long ago, President Hakainde Hichilema was on the Copperbelt assuring the people of job security.

“Reports reaching our offices indicate that more than 300 people will loose their jobs at KCM. And this has come as a surprise to us because two weeks ago, President Hichilema was on the Copperbelt in Luanshya, Kitwe and Mufulira assuring the miners that the unemployment issue has been resolved. He said all those people who were working for the mines, will go back to Mopani, Shaft 28 mine which will be operational soon and he did mention huge figures that has been put in these mines,” she said.

“But today we are hearing that more than 300 people will loose jobs at KCM, and KCM is also on the Copperbelt where he (HH) was. Why didn’t he attend to this if truely this issue is of great importance? If at all what is obtaining on the ground has some facts, we urge the President to address this issue the way he addressed Mopani and the Luanshya mine Shaft 28.”

Ms Munthali said this means that over 2, 000 families will be affected by this decision to lay off about 306 workers.

“There is some information coming to our office that the investor for Mopani will also be the investor for KCM. The main question is why should he (HH) allow to lay off over 300 employees? We are talking about over 2, 000 people who will be affected,” she added.

She assured the people of the Copperbelt that come 2026 when CF under President Harry Kalaba forms government, all these issues will be addressed with urgency.