Thank You ZESCO, The Staggered Load-Shedding will Create a Lifeline for Zambian Businesses

By Daimone Siulapwa

I Write What I Like

31.03.2024

In response to the impassioned pleas of citizens and the dire circumstances faced by businesses, ZESCO has taken a commendable step forward by implementing a staggered eight-hour daily load-shedding program for residential areas in Lusaka, effective from April 1st, 2024.

This decision, while arriving later than desired, serves as a much-needed lifeline for the Zambian business community, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which were on the brink of closure due to the previous prolonged load-shedding periods.

The significance of this decision cannot be overstated. For many SMEs, which form the backbone of the Zambian economy, the recent 20 days of eight-hour load-shedding wreaked havoc, causing significant damage and losses.

The advocacy efforts of many citizens, calling for shorter load-shedding durations or a staggered approach, have not gone unnoticed.

Their relentless pursuit of a solution has yielded tangible results, demonstrating the power of collective action and citizen engagement.

The revised load-shedding schedule, which entails two power outages of four hours each, spread throughout the day, aims to minimize disruption while providing some semblance of stability for businesses and households.

While it may not completely alleviate the challenges posed by power outages, it represents a step in the right direction towards finding a more equitable and sustainable solution.

ZESCO’s acknowledgement of the unique needs of industrial and farming operations is also noteworthy.

By allowing for a single uninterrupted eight-hour block of load-shedding with 16 hours of full power supply for these sectors, ZESCO recognizes the critical role they play in the nation’s economy.

This tailored approach enables better production planning and helps safeguard the livelihoods of countless individuals employed in these sectors.

However, as we express gratitude for ZESCO’s responsiveness to stakeholder concerns, it is essential to acknowledge that there is always room for improvement.

While the implementation of staggered load-shedding is a positive development, it begs the question of why such measures were not implemented earlier to mitigate the extensive damage caused by the previous prolonged load-shedding periods.

Looking ahead, it is important for ZESCO to continue engaging with stakeholders and exploring innovative solutions to address the underlying issues contributing to power outages.

Proactive measures, such as investing in infrastructure upgrades and diversifying energy sources, can help build a more resilient power grid capable of meeting the needs of all sectors of society.

Writting as Chairman for SMEs Association of Zambia (SMEAZ)

Advocating for the Empowerment of Citizens owned SMEs and the Reservation of some Business for Zambian citizens only

For more Info. Smeszambia@gmail.com