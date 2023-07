THE 1935 NGONI MEETING AT EFENI VILLAGE

BY GUMBI KAZIGUDA JELE

Below is a listing of attendees of the 1935 meeting at Efeni village in 1935:

List of people who, being the oldest living Ngoni, attended a meeting held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 18th, 19th and 20th of January, 1935, at King Mphezeni’s palace:-Bazaliyo Soko, Zamajaya Mphanza, Induna Mshamunye Mphanza, Mshawa Mwase Shawa, Dede Tole, Mjobo Ndwambi Jere, Malwalaliche Tembo, Mzenje Nkhawa, Katenda Manynuny Makowane, Kapondela Joseni Mvula, Machilika Mphanza, Chhunguchane Nguluwe, Chiwere Maimisa, Maulau Jere, Mapulanga Mphanza, King Gabriel KaNsingo, Inkosi Kezala KaMadzimawe, Andrew Kapatamoyo Jere, James Ndawambi Hara, Matrino Kangwere Nkhuwa, Penyani Mvula, Adriyano Phiri, Zebubabulo Gawani Mawere, Chingulukani Dimba, Siya Mvula, Ngungu Singu Jere, Mshawa Mphanza., Mezeki Lukhelo, Njombwa Tembo, Adonibezeke Mshanga, etc.

Kindly spot your forefathers from the list.

IN PICTURE

This photo was taken earlier though, in 1921 during another Ngoni meeting held that year. Notice as per Nguni customs only King Gabriel KaNsingo is sitted on a chair.

Zambian History in Pictures