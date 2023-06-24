THE ANDREW KAMANGA LED FAZ TURNS INTO A ‘BEGGING BOWL’

By Mabvuto Phiri

– FAZ gave the Ministry a budget of K23 million for World Cup Preperations.

– but FIFA gave them 960, 000 for World Cup preparations.

– In addition, they are demanding the Ministry should also buy the air tickets in advance, so as to avoid being stuck as planes may be full during that time.

– when the Ministry questioned or probed the amount (K23 million) and use of it, FAZ changed and said they will instead refund the Ministry.

– Faz currently doesn’t have money for accommodation as well, so they’ve told the Ministry not to pay the AFCON qualifying team their allowances and bonuses, but instead use it for accommodation for the girls.

– But they were given money for qualification only by FIFA plus more money for World Cup preparations.

– now they are urgently requesting for K12 million.

– After a meeting held Tuesday, 20th June 2023 with the Ministry, the money was reduced/negotiated to K6 million.

– there is a serious problem of misusing funds at FAZ.

– Some officials from FAZ have also put their names on the list of beneficiaries of the AFCON bonuses, when in fact, it is only supposed to be players and technical bench