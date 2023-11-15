THE BEHAVIORS OF THE REGISTRAR OF SOCIETY ITS A TRUE INDICATION THAT 70% OF THE WORKERS IN PARASTATAL BODIES ARE PF SURROGATES.

some times I tend to wonder where does Edgar Lungu find the strength and eager to come back in the active politics and where does Lungu find audacity to see victory in 2026.

After Zambians rejected him with more than 1000000 votes when he had the powers to rig the elections and when he had all these people to manipulate the votes.

Lungu has key people in the key government positions by doing so Lungu has all it takes to see where he made a mistake and as the New Dawn government we have not clean the people on that same strategic points. Now it give Lungu room to come back in active politics.

Edgar Lungu knows that no Zambian can vote for him at this juncture Lungu is coming to ask those people he favoured to favour him as well through manipulating the system.

The New Dawn government must know that Edgar Lungu he reached at a point of even reducing a senior teacher from a primary school to support him.

He manipulated ZRA, zesco and many more parastatal institutions to be PF SURROGATES it’s the time for the New Dawn government to clean up the system and double check it, we need the loyal people to serve Zambians not an individual.

What is happening in courts and these registration offices like registrar of societies it’s a true indication that the system is still infiltrated by a good number of rotten seeds.

THE messages to the DIRECTOR GENERALS, PERMANENT SECRETARIES, DCs AND OTHER MINISTRIES HELP THE PRESIDENT WITH THE GENUINE PEOPLE

Remove the rotten seeds on key positions they are the ones confusing the efforts the New Dawn government they don’t mean well for the efforts of the government.

It’s really sad to see what is going on in the country some of our people who supported us they have been removed in lusaka and they are sent outside lusaka so that these same PF remained seeds in key positions are doing manipulations freely.

Let’s SAFE GUARD OUR SYSTEM.

BY JONATHAN MWIIYA SHARIBS

A FULL ZAMBIAN.