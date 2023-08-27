The boy at ACC thinks he can’t account to Zambians – Kabimba

The boy at ACC thinks he can’t account to Zambians because of his closeness to Hakainde Hichilema, we are not asking for his wife’ name but whether the commission is investigating Marsh Muchende, says Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba.

And Kabimba said ACC is afraid to say they are investigating Solicitor General Marshal Muchende as they are ashamed to create a narrative that there is corruption in the UPND administration.

Kabimba wrote the Anti-Corruption Commission director general Tom Shamakamba recently giving his 7-days to disclose the nature of the investigations against Solicitor General Muchende, but Shamakamba told Daily Revelation media that no one could compel him to disclose who he was investigating.

But Kabimba said he appalled at the arrogance exhibited by Shamakamba, and vowed to proceed in taking the matter to court.

He said the arrogance reminded him of how some officials in the PF government that served under Edgar Lungu responded when queried over wrongdoing, saying because they thought they were very close to Lungu they could afford to be disrespectful of other citizens.

“This boy thinks he’s very close to HH, and he doesn’t realise that he is in a public office… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/the-boy-at-acc-thinks-he-cant-account-to-zambians-kabimba/