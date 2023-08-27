The boy at ACC thinks he can’t account to Zambians – Kabimba
The boy at ACC thinks he can’t account to Zambians because of his closeness to Hakainde Hichilema, we are not asking for his wife’ name but whether the commission is investigating Marsh Muchende, says Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba.
And Kabimba said ACC is afraid to say they are investigating Solicitor General Marshal Muchende as they are ashamed to create a narrative that there is corruption in the UPND administration.
Kabimba wrote the Anti-Corruption Commission director general Tom Shamakamba recently giving his 7-days to disclose the nature of the investigations against Solicitor General Muchende, but Shamakamba told Daily Revelation media that no one could compel him to disclose who he was investigating.
But Kabimba said he appalled at the arrogance exhibited by Shamakamba, and vowed to proceed in taking the matter to court.
He said the arrogance reminded him of how some officials in the PF government that served under Edgar Lungu responded when queried over wrongdoing, saying because they thought they were very close to Lungu they could afford to be disrespectful of other citizens.
“This boy thinks he’s very close to HH, and he doesn’t realise that he is in a public office… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/the-boy-at-acc-thinks-he-cant-account-to-zambians-kabimba/
ACC does not disclose and is not obliged to disclose all investigations it undertakes. I personally have been against the ACC’s habit of disclosing matters under investigation. The ACC’s real battle takes place in court and that’s when its capacity to fight corruption is brought to light and not responding to rude correspondence from the likes of Wynter Kabimba. If Kabimba had meant well, he would have written to the ACC in confidence and avoided giving them an ultimatum.
I have been reflecting on why Africa has remained undeveloped for a long time despite Colonial Masters having left decades ago.Among the reasons which come across my mind are:Lack of education among populace, IMF obligations and massive borrowing,exporting raw material, reliance on Dollar, reliance on imports etc etc.But recently i have realized that a major conributing factor is existence of multiple tribes within countries.This has impacted negatively in terms of electing Leaders,offering checks and balances, giving certain important resposibilities in public offices etc. When those leaders are messing up things pipo from their own tribe see nothing wrong, those who see otherwise are insulted and called names.This trend needs to be adressen if we are to make meaningful progress in Africa.There is need to start including this topic into sylabi to expand reasoning besonders tribal lines.