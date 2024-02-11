THE CIRCUS SURROUNDING DR. CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI.

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE.

It is sad and disheartening that the health of the former Minister and seasoned politician Dr. Chishimba Kambwili has been turned into a circus by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

Movement for Promoting National Values and Principles wish to take this opportunity by thanking His Excellency the Republican President and the Zambian Government for extending an alive branch to honorable Kambwili. President Hakainde Hichilema mean well for Dr. Kambwili and has good intentions about his well being.

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS MUST SHOULDER THE BLAME!

The Government of the Republic of Zambia through the Minister of Health hon Silvia Masebo made it very clear and categorical about the noble gesture of the Republican President wanting to send Dr. Chishimba Kambwili for specialized treatment. In the event that Dr. Kambwili succumbed to death, we must hold accountable the honorable Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, the Permanent Secretary responsible and the Director General for the Immigration Department.

Even after hearing the pronouncements from the Minister of Health, it was shocking hearing that Dr. Kambwili ‘s house in Luanshya was surrounded by the Zambia Police in readiness for a thorough search. Information from reliable sources indicated that the Zambia Police have been carrying out investigations in establishing the whereabouts of some Motor Vehicles procured by the Patriotic Front Party prior to the 2021 August tripartite elections.

Sadly Dr. /Hon Chishimba Kambwili was cited to have been among the beneficiaries of the said Motor Vehicles. A few hours before Dr. Kambwili was reported to have fled into Zimbabwe, it was reported that the Government had rescinded it’s intentions of facilitating Hon Kambwili for medical treatment. The news was also flouting in public domain that Dr. Kambwili ‘s Passport was being held at Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security. It was also rumored that Dr. Kambwili ‘s family had arranged their own finances meant to carter for his medical treatment.

Unknowingly the irrational attitudes and inhumanity being exhibited by the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security together with his team is denting the image of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema and the entire Government of the Republic of Zambia. Regrettably the behavior and conduct of the Government officials from Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has no blessings of the Head of State!

Individuals from Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security are so resolved in paying evil for evil. Many people in the UPND Government are very vindictive, vengeful and harbour resentment against those who served in the previous administration. It is sad that instead of focussing on addressing economic turbulences, the pending drought, the depreciation of the kwacha, uniting the Country and addressing the high cost of living, politicians are busy fixing one another.

In our Zambian Cultural Values, it is unheard off, a taboo and an abomination engaging a person struggling with an ailment into some issues. Neither do we engage an expecting woman in some altercations. Similarly, we do not choose ironing out differences during the period of mourning. Instead all pending issues are suspended until the favorable time.

This is not the right time discussing the pending Court cases involving Dr/Hon Chishimba Kambwili. As a Movement we are making an urgent appeal to His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema to strongly caution Hon Jack Jacob Mwiimbu, Permanent Secretary Mr. Dickson Matembo and Dr. Japhet Lishomwa to stop politicking over the precious life of an individual! The trio must remember that life is not replaceable and that Zambians are fed up of such political gymnastics!

