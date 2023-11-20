The coming back to active politics of ECL is a serious political Trap – UPND Member- Barbrah Chama

By Barbrah Musamba Chama

MY MESSAGE TO OUR UPND PARTY AND THE LEADERSHIP AT LARGE

Trending on WhatsApp

President HH has demonstrated that he is a good leader and lover of peace and democracy and freedom.

But as UPND we must open our eyes wider than we’re able to see beyond your political horizons.

The coming back to active politics of ECL is a serious political Trap that the enemy will use to fight UPND in the name of political checks and balances.

ECL should not be underestimated or underated because he is not going to fight UPND direct but since he is a cunning and manipulating person he is going to use other people to fight for his battles.

Bad things will start happening in the country where you won’t see the hand of ECL. And it will be difficult for Authority to link or connect ECL in the whole equation.

ECL is a Trickster and full of crookedness.

The other timely advice to our President HH is not to reconcile with ECL because ECL is not worth trusting.

ECL is a chameleon who can change colours at any given time when it suits him.

This message may not make sense now but going forward you will see bad things happening in the nation all blame will be put on UPND party.

Remember the Gassing incident it was all agly.

We didn’t know the one behind it and the motive behind it.

But the target will be UPND to make it look like it is a bad government and insight people to vote UPND out of power.

ECL is a dangerous man in Zambian politics.

ECL is evil and hence should not be treated by kids gloves.

ECL is on a distruction path and move to see that President HH fails to govern this nation Zambia.