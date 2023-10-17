The Day Ba Lungu Will Announce His Come Back, Thats The Day PF Will Break Into Three Parts- Kalani Muchima

KALANI MUCHIMA WRITES BELOW…

Welo come back sir. Elo if you lose for the second time even the to little respect you are being given will completely vanish.

But let me give you a tip sir. Mr former President Sir in 2021, your government through the ministry of home affairs denied the people of Southern province both NRC’s and voters cards there by denying them their right to vote.

Despite those attempts, Southern had about slightly over 800,000 registered voters and was number 3 on national numbers.

This time around southern province alone will produce, 1.5 million voters so your colleagues already have those 1.5 million votes in the ballot box.

Northwestern which had about 400,000 registered voters will come to about 800,000 then western province.

already your colleagues have over 2 million votes.

Then add central which UPND enjoys the majority support

despite Lusaka and copperbelt not being loyal to any party, i can still confidently predict that UPND still enjoys the lion share of support.

Eastern province is also loyal so we shall give the majority votes to ba ECL, Northern UPND and SP, Luapula and Muchinga UPND and SP but UPND will get the lions share.

what i am writting now is exactly what i also wrote before the 2021 elections and my predication came to pass and trust me this is the simplest predication i can ever make.

Whether you like it or not, say what ever you want to say but there is no party other than UPND which can go into northwestern, Western and Southern province and the larger part of Central and come out with votes to win it an election.

worse still state power on top. guys foget it. Just forget it. No part right now as things stand can wrestle power from UPND.

without any malice, allow me to say that ba Lungu is a weak soul. Ba Lungu cant manage to mobilize an opposition political party at full scale of capacity.

Infact, the day ba Lungu will announce his come back, thats the day PF will break into three parts…..