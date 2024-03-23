The Economy Has Fixed You – Hon. Luka Simumba Tells UPND Government

The Economy Has Fixed You – Simumba Tells UPND Government

Parliament News 22-03-2024

NAKONDE Member of Parliament, Hon. Luka Simumba, today reminded the UPND government that they have failed to deliver on their promises to the Zambian people.

Speaking as he opened the Vice President Question and Answer session in Parliament, the Nakonde strongman said, “Madam Vice President, when you formed the government, many people were excited because they thought you were coming to fulfill your promises.”

“You assured them that you were coming to fix the economy, but today, the economy has fixed you.”

“You promised the Zambian people that you were coming to address the cost of living, but little did we know that you meant you were coming to burden us, the Zambians.”

He highlighted that Zambians are currently struggling with poverty as the cost of living has risen, with the government providing minimal solutions.

“I was stating, many people were excited, and today we find ourselves in a fix as Zambians because there is little for us to enjoy. The cost of living, essential commodities, everything. The cost of fuel, the exchange rate.”

“Do you have any intention, Our Honourable Vice President, to reintroduce subsidies, especially on fuel and other essential commodities like mealie meal?”