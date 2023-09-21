THE FALL OF PAUL POGBA

It was clear then that his return to Manchester United was not going to be a top shining as he was at Juventus and his country France during the 2018 world cup. Pogba had start to stagnate coupled with injuries, a persistent ankle injury in 2019 to 2020, followed by an hamstring problem the following year in 2021. His return to Juventus in 2022 was followed by a knee surgery and a series of muscular problems. Since the summer of 2019, Pogba has started only 51 league games.

But that wasn’t even the biggest issue. In March of 2022, a month before he played his final game for United, he was allegedly kidnapped near Paris by masked men bearing M16 assault rifles demanded thirteen million which he tried to pay only for his bank to block the payment . Four days earlier, Pogba was the victim of a burglary that occurred while his two young children were in the house.

Later that summer, Pogba’s older brother Mathias had released a video claiming that Paul has visited a “muslim holy man” a west African holy man called Ibrahim who charged him one hundered pounds per hour in order to place a curse on Kylian Mbappé.

Pogba later acknowledged he had consulted a marabout, but only for help with his continual injuries.

The recent testing posting of the prohibited drug could land Pogba into four year ban , there are many assertions that people are now giving , given that they player is over 30 and has struggled for match fitness quit a lot, this could be the end of a phenomenal football career of the French man.

He now awaits the B-sample results, despite that he still has various avenues of appeal open and that he is black with ambitions to one day win the ballon D’or.

I know I sound racist when I recite the fact that Pogba’s being black would further worsen his recent positive testing to testosterone.

Like he told Al-Jezeera “Football is very beautiful, but it’s cruel,” Pogba said. “People can forget you. You can do something great the next day, you’re nobody.” The possibility of his career coming to an end is more likely than not.

Paul Pogba admitted to Juventus that he took some nutritional supplements not knowing they contained testosterone that led to his positive drug test and provisional four-year ban, a source told ESPN.

The France midfielder is waiting for the result of his B sample, which should come before the end of the week, but it is expected to be positive.

A source told ESPN that the food supplements were prescribed to him by one of his friends who is a doctor in Miami, the particular food supplements are obtainable in the U.S. but not Italy.

Pogba, 30, told Juventus he did not know there was testosterone in the supplements he consumed but recognized his mistake, a source told ESPN, and that he regrets not having informed his club about purchasing the product and not asking for permission from club doctors to take it.

We have to wait for the second results to confirm if Paul Pogba is guilty or not. Whatever the result and hopefully the full truth will be reviewed as the decline of one who once was a marvel to watch on football pitches, the end of his career is much visible in his tunnel of his career than is not seen.

Whether it is a fact or someone is behind Paul Pogba’s unfortunate circumstances that have befallen him, there is surely more than meets a mere eye to his fall.