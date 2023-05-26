THE GRAPH WAS OK – HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has defended his decision to present a Graphical Presentation of Economic Performance, following criticism from Catholic Priest Father Salangeta of Regina Paci parish.

The head of state says statistics and figures must be understood in decision making, saying any leader who does not make his decisions based on mathematical calculations is a joker.

He was speaking during the official handover ceremony of 30 plus vehicles which were was purchased by the government for Local Government Authorities on 24th May 2023.

Meanwhile Collen Munachoonga has condemned the behaviour of the priest saying clergymen must promote peace and unity among political parties.

