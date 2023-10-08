THE HYPOCRISY OF EUROPEAN, AMERICAN DIPLOMATS IN ZAMBIA- Fred M’membe



President of the Socialist Party

Fred M’membe

THE HYPOCRISY OF EUROPEAN, AMERICAN DIPLOMATS IN ZAMBIA

The hypocrisy of European and American diplomats in Zambia is truly embarrassing. They are not able to see and condemn or criticise the human rights violations of their Mobutu Sese Seko, their puppet Hakainde Hichilema.

Their Mobutu is arresting and detaining opposition leaders, members and supporters in all manner that violates human rights and democratic principles but they are dead silent. When they speak is to praise the heinous deeds of this corrupt neocolonial, proimperialist puppet regime. Why? Our simple and only explanation is he is their man and they will defend him no matter what until he is of no use to them.

This is the hypocrisy of our European and American human rights and democracy promoters and defenders!

Clearly, there are no human rights and democracy to learn from these slave traders, colonialists, plunderers and exploiters of all times.

We have no sensible alternative but to struggle without respite against them and their puppets and defend our dignity, sovereignty, human rights and democracy. A puppet regime can never be democratic. A country under the control of other countries can never be democratic. Independence, sovereignty are prerequisites to democracy.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party