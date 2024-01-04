THE “ICHABAICHE” MOVEMENT BY HON BINWELL MPUNDU IS A CANCER OF CONFUSION. YOUTHS SHOULD IGNORE THAT & JOIN EFF- Malama Stanley

Malama Stanley – Mindset Activist writes

THE “ICHABAICHE” MOVEMENT BY HON BINWELL MPUNDU IS A CANCER OF CONFUSION. YOUTHS SHOULD IGNORE THAT & JOIN EFF.



I have a very serious concern that I want to inform the nation. Recently, I have been reading people posting ‘Ichabaiche’ on social media, so I didn’t know what that meant. Therefore, I decided to look around for more information and I realized that it’s Hon Binwell Mpundu who has started the movement.



However, for now, I will treat that movement as a political party.I am very disappointed, first of all. How can we have another political party for youths when we already have one that is currently doing fine, the one for President Kasonde Mwenda? You see, this is why us Bembas are not united because we don’t know how to support each other. On the southern side, you will never hear our colleagues forming movements or political parties; they are united.



Furthermore, the leader of this same movement, Binwell Mpundu, does not have a likable character, and he is not even strong enough to withstand police arrests and sleep in cells. He has so much fear. Sooner or later, this same movement will die a natural death when he gets arrested just once. On the other hand, Kasonde Mwende is thick-skinned. He has been barked at in pure metal, and he is fearless. He is the kind of person who will never let you walk alone; he will be there for his followers no matter what.



I wonder where Hon Binwell got the advice from because he doesn’t pick up calls since he became an MP, even from his own constituents. For those who know him, how will he make a good leader? So, for now, that nonsense movement should be ignored. It is just here to confuse us. For those who want to join the real ‘Ichabaiche’ EFF party, led by president Mwenda it is there, and it’s a political party for youthful individuals who want to stand for the truth and provide proper checks and balances.



Therefore, Hon Binwell Mpundu is just wasting his time. Let him humble himself and join forces with President Mwende because, for now, let’s forget about making names or having titles as political party presidents. Our common enemy right now is hunger.

