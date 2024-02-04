THE INCISIVE EDGAR LUNGU AND THE BANDWAGON OPPOSITION

After former President Lungu’s stunning loss in the 2021 general election to a candidate he had previously underestimated and disparaged, I chose to remain silent, viewing him as a dead carcass. Lungu’s discriminatory remarks, particularly labeling the current victor, HH, an “under five” politician, were disheartening. Despite my initial decision to stay silent, recent actions by Lungu compelled me to share my thoughts.

The crux of Zambia’s current issue lies in its economy. We need an economic conversation, moving beyond outdated discussions about past political turmoil.

Due to a busy schedule, I missed Lungu’s press briefing with other bandwagon opposition leaders. However, his response to a well-crafted question on the current debt crisis troubled me, given that he played a role in creating it. Our struggling economy significantly impacts ordinary Zambians, and we expect the government to address citizens’ hardships. It’s crucial to acknowledge that Edgar Lungu is responsible for the debt crisis, and blaming HH is misplaced. The current president and his team should find lasting solutions, including debt restructuring, which efforts have been made by HH and his team. Understanding the necessity of debt restructuring is vital for all Zambians and opposition leaders.

Lungu’s dismissive responses during the press conference reveal a lack of vision and seriousness on national matters. Zambians need leaders with practical solutions, not mere rhetoric. Let’s carefully scrutinize those vying for leadership, ensuring they provide concrete plans rather than empty promises, as the lack of scrutiny infused Lungu into State House, leading to the economic challenges we face today. Lungu and his colleagues should refrain from discussing the struggling economy, allowing those without a hand in the crisis to provide alternative plans.

Our primary focus should be on solutions for economic challenges. Merely criticizing HH without offering alternatives is insufficient. We must hold future leaders accountable for outlining plans to address the nation’s economic struggles, preventing the emergence of someone more careless than Lungu after HH’s potential departure in 2031. Lungu and his colleagues should be cautious and sincere when discussing economic problems, considering their role in the current state. National debt is not personal, and rational discussions are essential. International financial institutions govern these economic issues, emphasizing the need for competence in State House.

My advice to the government is to diversify the economy, particularly by focusing on agriculture and other medium sectors. Exploring alternative means of national survival beyond relying solely on the IMF for debt restructuring is crucial. We need short, medium, and long-term plans, avoiding dependence on a single strategy. Backup plans must be in place to prevent harm to our people while waiting for debt restructuring.

Let me be crystal clear: President HH bears the duty and responsibility to restore normalcy. However, it’s unjust for educated citizens to overlook the root causes and the architect of our current situation. Criticizing the man should be done with sincerity. Navigating global financial institutions isn’t a walk in the park; it demands total diplomacy and sober dialogue to emerge victorious as a nation. I commend HH and his colleagues for their efforts thus far. Instead of demonizing, let’s encourage him and provide alternative means to propel our nation forward. It’s time for constructive engagement, not just criticism.

Sikaile C Sikaile

As a political and development commentator specializing in Political Science, International Development Studies, and Public Law, I offer these insights with the aim of fostering a nuanced and informed discourse on Zambia’s current challenges.

