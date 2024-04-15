THE INVITATION TO COMMISSION A TOILET WAS AN INSULT TO THE PRESIDENCY- Thomas Sipalo

THE INVITATION TO COMMISSION A TOILET WAS AN INSULT TO THE PRESIDENCY

“When I saw the toilet, I thought it was just some propaganda going on so i didnt pay attention, little did I know that the whole lot of the President was invited to officially open it.”

“….let’s not cheapen the presidents office, that invitation was an insult to the presidency.”

“At the rate things are going, i won’t be surprised to hear that he has been invited to officially open an airtel money booth.”

Thomas Sipalo,

Komboni President.