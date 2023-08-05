Saboi Imboela writes:





THE NDC K10 REPORT FOR JULY

Thank you so much for your support and contributions. God bless you all and replenish your baskets a hundredfold… A full and detailed report is available every month to members and individuals that contribute to this campaign. And those that seek anonymity, your privacy is fully guaranteed.

And remember that the minimum to send is K10, so for you all that want to send your K10 or more, send to;

Mtn -0761 714600

Airtel -0974 392942

Zamtel-0951 016999

All under the names

Mwape Michael

We thank you in advance.

NDC- Job Creation through Industrialisation