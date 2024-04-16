WHEN THEY SAY GODS TIME IS THE BEST THIS IS WHAT THEY MEAN

THE NURSE THAT HELPED KALABA REGAIN HIS PULSE👏👏

Her name is Mephrine Moonga, an unemployed nurse residing at Terranova farm of Chikankata District.

She helped former Chipolopolo midfielder Rainford Kalaba regain his pulse by performing a FIRST HAND AID (CPR) at the scene of the accident on Saturday morning before the paramedics arrived.

The driver of the bus she was on was magnanimous enough to listen to her plea and allowed her to perform her calling as the rest of the passengers waited.

