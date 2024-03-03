The pain, misery and tears of the Munyaule traders will haunt Mr Hichilema- Fred M’membe

A GLOOMY SUNDAY FOR MUNYAULE TRADERS

Our hearts go out to the traders of Lusaka’s Munyaule market, who woke up to a gloomy, and sad reality that their source of survival – stores – had been destroyed, demolished.

It is difficult to comprehend how Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his government expect our people to survive amidst austerity. They’ve denied several families a livelihood overnight.

How can a responsible and rational government demolish peoples stores at a time when the cost of living has skyrocketed to unimaginable heights, with many struggling to make ends meet?

Why is Mr Hichilema and his league so insensitive to the plight of our people? Why do they always want to view the poor majority of people in this country as nothing but a bother? When will this government ever side with the poor people of this country?

Surely, how can they be so cruel to demolish even the goods worth millions and leave the people with nothing but more poverty? So then, how are these people expected to fend for themselves and their families in these difficult times?

We need a government of the people, for the people and by the people. A government with true love and compassion for the poor masses. A government that respects, protects and values people.

The pain, misery and tears of the Munyaule traders and many others who are in this situation elsewhere will haunt Mr Hichilema.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party

