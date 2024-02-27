THE SECRET WEAPON OF THE ILLEGAL SOMALI IMMIGRANT….NETWORKING- Simon Mwewa Lane

Simon Mwewa Lane Television



THE SECRET WEAPON OF THE ILLEGAL SOMALI IMMIGRANT….NETWORKING.

They have a sophisticated network. The goal is to empower their fellow Somali, even if they come here illegally.

Zambian immigration officers assist them to cross the borders in exchange for money.

In Botswana such things don’t happen, the people of Botswana guard their country jealously…not Zambians. Zambians can see that our streets are full of illegal immigrants that plait hair and our women will pay an illegal immigrant to do her hair. Nonsense!!

Zambians don’t know how to network because of jealousy. Illegal Somali immigrants have seen this weakness and they take advantage by empowering each other until they control economic hubs like the taxi industry…most canters you see around town are owned by illegals.

LUMUMBA Rd here in Lusaka, is full illegal street vendors because Zambians are lazy.

If all the traders go to the markets, the first thing a market manager will ask for is a green NRC [ National Registration Card ] but on the street nobody will ask for an NRC… Bane [ friends] our country is being infiltrated slowly but methodically and in 50 years Zambia will be a shadow of its former self.

WAKE UP!!! BE PATRIOTIC… LOVE YOUR COUNTRY AND YOUR FELLOW COUNTRYMAN.

SMLtv