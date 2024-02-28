THE SHEPHERD BUSHIRI FOUNDATION SIGNS A MOVIE ACTING DEAL WITH LEGENDARY NIGERIAN ACTOR NKEM OWOH.

The Shepherd Bushiri Foundation – SBF has signed a ‘movie production’ agreement with veteran Nigerian actor Nkem Owo populary known as Ukwa with an aim of exposing Malawian film industry to the world.

The agreement was signed on Sunday in Lilongwe between the President of SBF – Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Mr Owo who has been in the Nigerian film industry for more than 30 years.

The agreement, which is described as a historic arrangement on film production, is the first of its kind in the audio-visual sector to be signed between SBF and the Nigerian actor and is expected to see Malawian film actors getting the exposure they lack to penetrate to a global stage.

Prophet Bushiri said with the agreement, Malawian and Nigerian actors are expected to create a conducive environment to enable their actors and filmmakers to deploy their expertise and experiences in film production, acting, distribution and archiving.

“I have always believed in our local movie industry. We have great and talented actors and actress that only luck exposure. I believe, we can help to fix this gap. We have to work together as Malawians to push our talents to greater heights,” stressed Prophet Bushiri.

The agreement will see the two teams working together to come up with their first production from April 2024 and all interested actors and actresses from Malawi will be shortly advised on how to make applications.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri through his foundation and Major one records has been striving to put Malawian artists on the map through the entertainment sector.