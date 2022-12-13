The Statement By The Police On The Allegations On Tutwa’s Death, Was Unnecessary And Asinine- Chilufya Tayali

Chilufya Tayali

THE STATEMENT BY THE POLICE ON THE ALLEGATIONS ON TUTWA’S DEATH, WAS UNNECESSARY AND ASININE

Govt (police) should not have emotions to be issuing emotional statements like the one released by the Inspector General of Police yesterday. Why are they even bothered about what people are saying over their loss.

In Bemba we say, “Uulila tabamucheba pakanwa”, which simply means that, you should not bother about what a grieving person is saying, because it is usually emotional.

From my point of view, I have appreciated the collaboration that was there during the funeral of Tutwa, many of us, including Govt of which the police are part of, did very well.

So, why bring in such a statement because of a few individuals who may want to politicize Tutwa’s funeral. Leave that to Zambians, they are intelligent enough to tell who is being unscrupulous.

The problem, is that, this Govt is more dictatorship oriented such that, they always think that, every little misunderstanding between the opposition (or citizens) and ruling, should ended up in someone being locked up. That is the dictatorship I talk about.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!!!

ZAMBIA SHALL ONLY BE LIBERATED BY ZAMBIANS!!!

ZAMBIA NEEDS A GOVT OF NATIONAL UNITY!!!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS!!!