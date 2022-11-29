THE WEAKEST OPPOSITION EVER

By Francis Chipili

In the history of Zambia the country is represented by the weakest opposition ever.

The country has a fragmented opposition with no sound sustained message of hope being offered to the people.

Apart from the social media criticism of the ruling party, what message of hope is the opposition communicating to the people?

The country’s politics has mostly been reduced to social media commentaries rather than real grassroot door to door engagements with the people.

For the first time in the history of Zambia, the country doesn’t have a lead alternative opposition leader leading a political party as government in waiting.

Among the current fragmented opposition party presidents none of them can be sold to the people of Zambia in less than four (4).

Those who care to understand grassroots political good will buy in from the people must visit the Micheal Chilufya Sata school of politics and learn the art of altering the people’s mind and or outlook of the ruling party.

What exactly is the current opposition doing to manage the psychological consumer behaviour of politics in Zambia by the people?

The art of politics is very dynamic and so the need for well thought out strategic approach must go beyond social media commentaries and dry satire. As of now the people of Zambia have been denied the opportunity to evaluate the alternative government in waiting leader.

The opposition must quickly reflect on it’s current approach of checks and balances and ways of positioning.

Francis Chipili

Business and Political Analyst