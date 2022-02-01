THE ZAMBIA NATIONAL EDUCATION COALITION IS SADDENED WITH MEDIA REPORTS OF SOME FAILING CANDIDATES COMMITTING SUICIDE AFTER FAILING G12 EXAMS

The Zambia National Education Coalition is with media reports of some candidates committing suicide after failing their Grade 12 examinations.

ZANEC Executive Director George Hamusunga has since urged parents whose children may not have performed tzo their expectations to avoid overreacting or humiliating them to avoid putting unnecessary pressure on them.

Mr. Hamusunga says such learners require psychosocial support from those around them including encouragement that they can re-write some subjects and still stand a chance of getting good grades.

And Mr. Hamusunga said the Coalition is saddened that the lowest percentage mean score for the 2021 grade 12 examination results was recorded in Mathematics at 23.9 percent which shows that more needs to be done to improve Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics subjects.

He said the trend of mathematics or science subjects being the lowest in terms of performance has continued in the grade 12 examination results and has expressed hope that more teachers in STEM will be deployed from the planned 30, 000 teacher recruitment in order to address the shortfall.

Meanwhile, Mr. Hamusunga said it is disheartening that only 147 Learners with Special Education Needs registered and only 145 sat for the examinations.