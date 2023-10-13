There is an invisible hand behind Registrar’s decision – Brebner Changala

There is an invisible hand behind Registrar’s decision – Brebner

Civil Rights Activist Brebner Changala says there is an invisible hand behind the decision taken by the Registrar of Societies.

Chief Registrar of Societies Thandiwe Mhende issued a notice to political parties to direct them to hold meetings/ conventions as well as intra-party elections within 60 days from the date of its publication, to elect and replace office bearers and members of the party leadership to fill up existing vacancies among other requirements.

Speaking to Daily Revelation, Changala said the decision by Mhende was not just arrived at

“That decision was not just arrived at by the Registrar of Societies. No! There is an invisible hand behind. The UPND government has politicised and weaponised the office of the Registrar of Societies, with the sole purpose of weakening and getting rid of opposition political parties in the country,” Changala said.

He said the rationale behind compelling political parties to elect party leaders is targeted at former president Edgar Lungu, "whose name is still appearing at the Registrar of Societies as president of…