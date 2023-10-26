There’s no doubt it is the UPND leadership working determinedly to destroy the PF- Fred M’membe

LET PF LIVE
There’s no doubt it is the UPND leadership working determinedly to destroy the PF. And the UPND have not hidden this; they have been brazen about it.
Of course, we also know that whilst in government, the PF also did wrong and bad things to the UPND.
But this doesn’t give the UPND the legal or moral right to destroy the PF. If the UPND are true democrats as they claim, they should ask themselves if killing the PF is good for our multiparty democracy? The answer is a categorical No.
The competition in a multiparty political dispensation should be a contest to serve the masses and not annihilation like on a battlefield.
All who cherish our multiparty democracy should not allow the UPND’s annihilation of the PF or any other political party in this country. And it doesn’t matter whether they hate the PF or like it. The fact is, whether good or bad, it’s not in the place of the UPND to kill the PF.
And the UPND must realize that killing the PF will further dent its democratic credentials and reinforce the rising perception about the UPND and Mr Hakainde Hichilema in particular’s intolerance and expanding authoritarianism.
Let the PF live.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
This is the problem with these political parties of today in Zambia, they never want to take responsibility for their failures or problems they create for themselves.
One of the most important traits of a good leader is one accepts responsibility. So PF should accept that the chaos they are having is self inflicted and they should not blame anyone. Surely how can they stay without a leader for over 2 years and expect things to be okay in the party?
Anyone who knows anything about PF knows that confusion is part of PF’s character. What is happening is not new in PF, it also happened in 2015 when they wanted to elect a new leader in 2015 after the late former president MCS died. There were also two factions at that time, one for the former president ECL and the other for hon. Miles Sampa.
I think he wants to be the only name on the presidential ballot in 2026.
He does not like anyone standing against him. We have seen how undemocratic his party is. There, he is a life president. A small god. He even worships himself.
Voters will eject him in 2026. We have just about seen enough.
@ Indigo Tyrol, I thought you were wiser than this but I guess I was wrong. Surely believing such claims from Mr. Mmembe when PF has had these in fighting from time in memorial.
Just face it, PF is full of confusion and the only thing which brings and hold them together is power, remove that, you see it disintegrated.
Are you telling me the government is also behind PF failing to select a leader for the past two years?
Straight forward, so you are saying that anyone that disagrees with Hakainde is not wise?
This is not even about PF. It is about your small god positioning himself to be a dictator. He fooled us on the sixth time of asking, but I promise you, it will not happen again. It will end in tears for him. We just need to find a Levy type of president in 2026. Let us look for another cabbage. Not these clown we have now.
I didn’t say that anyone who disagrees with president HH is not wise but what I said was someome who believes what Mr. Mmembe is saying not wise because the current happenings in PF is not new for anyone who has been around for a little while as it also happened in 2015.
By the way, people who support president HH do not see him as a god but if you see him in that way, then that is your problem and you should not project that others.
PF killed itself by procrastinating over the issue of the convention. There is no way a political party can survive without a substantive president for over two years.
Mr. Lungu and PF thought they were clever by playing hide and seek. ECL continues to draw pension benefits while controlling PF in the background. This is being dishonest. The decent thing is for him to openly assume the leadership of PF and forgo his pension. Most of us have no problem with that. But playing games of deception is not acceptable.
PF are merely reaping what they sowed.
Hichilema and Upndead think they are destroying PF but they are destroying themselves because Zambians have seen how bad they are, very tribal, very greedy, very selfish, very Ukutumpa. Who wants leaders that are Ukutumpa. So Zambians have developed so much hatred for Hichilema and Upnd , that their ending will not be good. They will regret all those useless actions they are doing. Nothing goes on forever mind you. There have powerful people in this world, like Adolf Hitler, they ended very badly because of selfishness. So that can funny looking Upnd chap can say a million times that Upnd is not involved, we are very normal adults we know it’s Hichilema behind all this but he won’t succeed. The God of Abraham whom we pray will make sure PF succeeds. Upnd is hated very much by Zambians no amount of crook and hook will help them! Sampa is just waisting his time, who can he rule or lead. The God of Abraham will punish everybody involved in Upnd. Amen. Only children will can think and behave in this way of Sampa and his dull chaps. Upnd and Hichilema are just digging their own grave because they are a regional tribal party and will disappear instead of PF, because all this they are doing is making the PF more popular as a more normal party than Upnd. Ala abantu have developed hatred for Hichilema and Upnd that they don’t even want to watch Znbc. Naka Sampa na bakasula abantu.
Leave God out of these stupid things, which God of Abraham will take such nonsense
This is illogical thinking. Even if you are hurt learn to appropriately direct your anger. Don’t you think you need to ask your leaders why this confusion has escalated to this level?
Wisdom is very important. Before you go out of your own confines , do an introspect check first. Ask yourself what is going on? Think a little and ask more questions. Soon it will be clear that you have an internal power struggle created by the leadership vacuum.
It is unfortunate that some people don’t learn from History.
Looking carefully at the historical events it is clear that the bad practices that the previous regime(PF) planted have come back to haunt them.
The previous regime actually sponsored the team of Binoculars, Mutati and others to torment the Nevers Mumba led MMD. The above guys did exactly what has been done in PF and even managed to change the particulars of the key members admitted at the registrar of Socities. The then PF stage managed this process but thankfully it did not succeed. Nevertheless, the damage to the MMD structure was badly impacted and is still recovering from the devasting effect.
To top it off the the PF regime acknowledged the fake Nakachinda – Mutati team over the Never Mumba led team. Imagine this type of governance. Today these people can not cry faul over a strategy the employed on others. Life teaches a few things when you live long enough. History is a good subject.
The big difference this time around is that internal issues over leadership vacancies are the main reasons for the current confusion.
There is a serious problem created by the uncertain leadership which is desperately failing to legitimize their positions. In the process the ordinary members are being threatened with unreasonable suspensions every time the need an explanation of why things are they way the are.
This mess can not be attributed to anyone else apart from the current leadership. A house is only as strong as it’s foundation. To suggest that outsiders are dividing you is admission that you are weak to lead and hence incapable to holding the institution together.
A Word of advice. Taking this matter to Court is not the solution. The right approach is to internally and appropriately carry out an honest evaluation of the causes of these problems. Let there be a meeting of humble minds and on an equal level. That’s how a solid foundation is built.
It’s time to be honest about actions and have a heart to heart sit down and talk issues through. Let arrogance and pride out of the window. Anything less than this will only obliterate the whole institution and cause irreparable damage.
Projected aggression being displayed here. How is it UPND s fault. There is was and always will be a big power struggle in the PF party. So many want to be presidents. Stop blaming others look within. Why is Kambwili so quiet on this issue and the likes of the bulldozer etc. Don t you smell a rat?
Not rats or mice here my brother.
But I can smell cows.
But the demise of PF is a blessing to Mmembe and his socialist party as it positions him comfortably in the leading role.
Shading crocodile tears doesn’t change anything. Deep down your heart you are celebrating…
Long live PF, long live pamaka ne chipani.