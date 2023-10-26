There’s no doubt it is the UPND leadership working determinedly to destroy the PF- Fred M’membe

LET PF LIVE

There’s no doubt it is the UPND leadership working determinedly to destroy the PF. And the UPND have not hidden this; they have been brazen about it.

Of course, we also know that whilst in government, the PF also did wrong and bad things to the UPND.

But this doesn’t give the UPND the legal or moral right to destroy the PF. If the UPND are true democrats as they claim, they should ask themselves if killing the PF is good for our multiparty democracy? The answer is a categorical No.

The competition in a multiparty political dispensation should be a contest to serve the masses and not annihilation like on a battlefield.

All who cherish our multiparty democracy should not allow the UPND’s annihilation of the PF or any other political party in this country. And it doesn’t matter whether they hate the PF or like it. The fact is, whether good or bad, it’s not in the place of the UPND to kill the PF.

And the UPND must realize that killing the PF will further dent its democratic credentials and reinforce the rising perception about the UPND and Mr Hakainde Hichilema in particular’s intolerance and expanding authoritarianism.

Let the PF live.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party