They Said When I Win I Would Bring Cows Into Town But The Only Cows I Have Brought Is Development- HH

HOW CAN AN INNOCENT MAN LIKE ME SELL OUR COUNTRY? THEY SAID WHEN I WIN I WOULD BRING COWS INTO TOWN BUT THE ONLY COWS I HAVE BROUGHT IS DEVELOPMENT

“They lied that when you vote for me I will sell this country. Innocent me how can I sell our country? But I want to assure you that I can’t put this country up for sale.”

“Do you know of any market where they sell countries? You get a country put it in your suitcase, get on a plane you go and sell? Isn’t that being useless? I agree the cows I have brought to town is Chifubu level one hospital that’s the cow.”

“….we should have been in government a long time ago [and] this country would have changed by now tremendously if you had allowed us to serve but anyway God says his ways are not our ways our timing is not his timing.”

“We don’t sleep, the way our friends used to sleep and dance in Lusaka [because] we have to work. Lusaka is not about sleeping and dancing.”

“We are doing the Road works it at K$500 per kilometer the total road is basically $600 million. The PF were going to do it at $1.3 billion that’s stealing.”

“We must be serious as a country, running a government is not a stage play.”

“We will not be listening to those saying alebwelelaopo, akekala pesa?”

“I don’t want to talk much about that ECL, he’s just disturbing our work.”

-HH-